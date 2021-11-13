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What is the TRUE purpose of the forced covid vaccine?
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587 views • November 13, 2021
The TRUE purpose of the mandatory covid vaccine is to inject graphene into everyone. Graphene conducts electricity. So when the RFID chip is implanted into the right hand or forehead, this will activate the graphene iron oxide, and the metal will create an electrical current in the body, and hook up to 5G. All that metal in that person goes online. It creates a metal net which prevents that person from getting turned up, hearing Jesus's voice, and becoming "born again."
The coming mandatory RFID chip implant will be the "mark of the beast", mentioned in the Bible, Revelation chapters 13 and 14. The people who take the RFID chip implant can not be redeemed, and go back to Heaven. The Bible warns us to never take it.
It is not a good idea to take the covid vaccine either, which contains LUCIFER-ase. This is a bioluminescent enzyme which shows under a black light. So they can tell who has the covid vaccine, and who did not.
The last kingdom on earth is the iron mixed with clay (Daniel chapter 2). The human host body is the clay, and graphene iron oxide is the iron.
This is a spiritual war, and the Holy Bible is 100% TRUE.
How to become "born again": https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God." John 3:3
"Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord." Acts 3:19
“For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." Matthew 6:14-15
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior
video clip from the video "EPLURIBUS UNUM - THEY LIVE - THIS IS REALITY" by Jonathan Kleck
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's past videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
The coming mandatory RFID chip implant will be the "mark of the beast", mentioned in the Bible, Revelation chapters 13 and 14. The people who take the RFID chip implant can not be redeemed, and go back to Heaven. The Bible warns us to never take it.
It is not a good idea to take the covid vaccine either, which contains LUCIFER-ase. This is a bioluminescent enzyme which shows under a black light. So they can tell who has the covid vaccine, and who did not.
The last kingdom on earth is the iron mixed with clay (Daniel chapter 2). The human host body is the clay, and graphene iron oxide is the iron.
This is a spiritual war, and the Holy Bible is 100% TRUE.
How to become "born again": https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God." John 3:3
"Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord." Acts 3:19
“For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." Matthew 6:14-15
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior
video clip from the video "EPLURIBUS UNUM - THEY LIVE - THIS IS REALITY" by Jonathan Kleck
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's past videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
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