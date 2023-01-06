PharmaKeia: The Sorcerer's Wand. [1b]

PharmaKeia 1b of the "Invading the Castle of the Dragon" series explores some of the subtle and dangerous connections between the modern 'system of the Caduceus' and the history and origin of ancient sorcery. This documentary will challenge your comfort zone and open your understanding to the dangers lurking within your hospital and medicine cabinet! This is the Internet version for free to copy and share with others.

Hard copies are also available at www.swiftrunnerministries.com

Source: CitizenoftheRealm



*SARS-CoV-2

https://www.brighteon.com/1aeff5a9-11d5-4e19-a6c1-ab51e0aaa575

*Dr. Robert E. Willner: Deadly Deception.

https://www.brighteon.com/dad98910-1163-4e46-9ccb-142a56db16b1





∅Question Everything.

Always do your own research.

Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say.

Stay Aware Warriors!