WIBO - Raefipour Told The Truth (The Son Of Man) - Part IV

WIBO - Why Iranians Burn Obelisk? (Part 4)Please Note - Modern Judaism is Pharisaic Judaism AKA Babylonian Talmudic Judaism. The Jews the descendants of Khazars, Edomites, Canaanites and Cain. In order to understand this, we must go back to the Book of Genesis. The Serpent in the Garden of Eden raped Eve and produced Cain and introduced a hybrid serpent race here on earth. The devil has children as per Genesis 3:15, Matthew 23:33, and John 8:44.“Strictly speaking it is incorrect to call an ancient Israelite a ‘Jew’ or to call a contemporary Jew an Israelite or a Hebrew.” – Jewish Almanac, P. 3, 1980.“Jews began to call themselves Hebrews and Israelites in 1860″ – Encyclopedia Judaica, Vol. 10:23, 1971.Genesis 3:15 (KJV):"And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel."Amos 5:25-27 (KJV):"Have ye offered unto me sacrifices and offerings in the wilderness forty years, O house of Israel? But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves. Therefore will I cause you to go into captivity beyond Damascus, saith the Lord, whose name is The God of hosts."Matthew 23:33 (KJV):"Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?"John 8:44 (KJV):Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.John 14:6 (KJV):"Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."Acts 7:43 (KJV):"Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon."Revelation 2:9 (KJV):"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan."Revelation 3:9 (KJV):"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee."Revelation 13:16-18 (KJV):"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is six hundred threescore and six."The Not So Chosen People CartoonThe Star Of Remphan: The Synagogue Of SatanThe Other Israel: The Whole Story Of Zionist Conspiracy - Ted Pike (1987)Playlist:Source: