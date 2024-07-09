THEY WILL ALL FALL IF NOT ALL**FALLEN ANGELS DEMONS AMONG US**ELECTION

Shalawam brothers and sisters, pray you are all well and preparing. Everything that is happening is happening for a reason and purpose according to biblical prophecy. If it's not in the Most High and Christ will, it will not happen. He said that in Numbers 23:19, The Most High is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good? " We pray for all of you, the true body of Christ, and continue to pray for us. Prepare, Prepare, Prepare. Blessings and Shalawam.



If you don't know Christ Yashaya (means my saviour, Matthew 1:21) turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins, get baptized in his true name according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.



