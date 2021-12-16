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Geert vanden Bossche: massa vaccinatie met deze vaccins is contraproductief. Marc van Ranst: zo snel mogelijk boosteren
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Spannende thriller of zal het horror worden ?
Wie zal gelijk blijken te hebben ?
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.24.21266735v1
Increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Gamma, and Delta variant compared to Alpha variant in vaccinated individuals
https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-the-vaccinated-driving-covid-variants/
https://www.brighteon.com/588fe645-a484-4906-aac5-45818a9a74c6
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-242-the-vanden-bossche-interview/
https://www.brighteon.com/20c97e6c-c938-4a4f-8c52-41144036ca62
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_yhGQiJ5lTmOaoIQA91GzA/videos
Nederlands
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp2Sn32oPT1S/
Wie zal gelijk blijken te hebben ?
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.24.21266735v1
Increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Gamma, and Delta variant compared to Alpha variant in vaccinated individuals
https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-the-vaccinated-driving-covid-variants/
https://www.brighteon.com/588fe645-a484-4906-aac5-45818a9a74c6
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-242-the-vanden-bossche-interview/
https://www.brighteon.com/20c97e6c-c938-4a4f-8c52-41144036ca62
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_yhGQiJ5lTmOaoIQA91GzA/videos
Nederlands
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp2Sn32oPT1S/
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