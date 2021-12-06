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ARE THE VACCINATED DRIVING COVID VARIANTS?
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462 views • December 06, 2021
ARE THE VACCINATED DRIVING COVID VARIANTS?
A recent study concluded that the vaccinated are far more likely to carry Covid-19 variants than the unvaccinated. Del revisits his popular ‘football analogy’ to help illustrate why the Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective against new variants and why natural immunity is vital to ending this pandemic.
#PandemicOfTheVaccinated #VaccineRisk #VaccineVariants
POSTED: December 6, 2021
A recent study concluded that the vaccinated are far more likely to carry Covid-19 variants than the unvaccinated. Del revisits his popular ‘football analogy’ to help illustrate why the Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective against new variants and why natural immunity is vital to ending this pandemic.
#PandemicOfTheVaccinated #VaccineRisk #VaccineVariants
POSTED: December 6, 2021
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