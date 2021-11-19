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EPISODE 242: THE VANDEN BOSSCHE INTERVIEW
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513 views • November 19, 2021
EPISODE 242: THE VANDEN BOSSCHE INTERVIEW
FDA to Disclose Pfizer Data...in 56 years?!; Biden’s Mandate On Hold; CDC Whiffs On Natural Immunity; Vaccine Expert’s Dire Mass Covid Vaccination Warning
Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM
FDA to Disclose Pfizer Data...in 56 years?!; Biden’s Mandate On Hold; CDC Whiffs On Natural Immunity; Vaccine Expert’s Dire Mass Covid Vaccination Warning
Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM
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