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Handel's Messiah 1741 - By Man Came Death, By Man Came Also The Resurrection (Ye Must Be Born Again) 1Cor. 15
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51 views • October 27, 2021
Handel's Messiah 1741; 3rd Part, 2nd Movement: 'Since By Man Came Death' [1Cor. 15:21-22]*
(*Romans 5:12 'Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned')
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*On Handel's Messiah - 1741: Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 over a brief 24-day period (260 pages), the correct title is simply "Messiah". It is an oratorio. Acclaimed through the centuries as the greatest musical composition ever written, the term 'inspired' has often been suggested in attempting to describe the work. Whether that be the case or not, certainly no greater subject matter were ever possible than that of this 'oratorio'. Written entirely with the inspired Word of God from the King James Bible, it is a presentation of the Saviour of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, from the prophecies that went before, to His coming triumphant reign of heaven and earth. On the bottom of the manuscript Handel wrote "SDG" — Soli Deo Gloria, "To God alone the glory". Upon finishing the Alleluia chorus -- end of part II, Handel is said to have exclaimed "I did think I did see all Heaven before me and the great God himself!” In three parts.
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1 Corinthians 15:45,47
(45) 'And so it is written, The first man Adam was made a living soul; the last Adam was made a quickening spirit...
(47) The first man is of the earth, earthy: the second man is the Lord from heaven'
[ 2 Corinthians 5:17 'Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature...' ]
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2020/05/handels-messiah-1741-since-by-man-came.html
***
Handel - see also:
The Trumpet shall sound and we shall be changed: https://www.brighteon.com/4c8c8cc2-4eb2-4da4-b5b2-006f76e239d8
For Unto us A Son Is Given Govt. shall be upon his shoulders: https://www.brighteon.com/84a2c10c-ea30-41c8-a441-e2c1ca30babe
---
Alleluia chorus [the world famous]: https://www.brighteon.com/8a567250-d0dc-453a-8545-37dc0d395e32
---
Thanks be to God - chorus: https://www.brighteon.com/2e9eba03-9942-4040-8739-58a31bab0dd1
(*Romans 5:12 'Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned')
__________________________________________________
*On Handel's Messiah - 1741: Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 over a brief 24-day period (260 pages), the correct title is simply "Messiah". It is an oratorio. Acclaimed through the centuries as the greatest musical composition ever written, the term 'inspired' has often been suggested in attempting to describe the work. Whether that be the case or not, certainly no greater subject matter were ever possible than that of this 'oratorio'. Written entirely with the inspired Word of God from the King James Bible, it is a presentation of the Saviour of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, from the prophecies that went before, to His coming triumphant reign of heaven and earth. On the bottom of the manuscript Handel wrote "SDG" — Soli Deo Gloria, "To God alone the glory". Upon finishing the Alleluia chorus -- end of part II, Handel is said to have exclaimed "I did think I did see all Heaven before me and the great God himself!” In three parts.
***
1 Corinthians 15:45,47
(45) 'And so it is written, The first man Adam was made a living soul; the last Adam was made a quickening spirit...
(47) The first man is of the earth, earthy: the second man is the Lord from heaven'
[ 2 Corinthians 5:17 'Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature...' ]
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2020/05/handels-messiah-1741-since-by-man-came.html
***
Handel - see also:
The Trumpet shall sound and we shall be changed: https://www.brighteon.com/4c8c8cc2-4eb2-4da4-b5b2-006f76e239d8
For Unto us A Son Is Given Govt. shall be upon his shoulders: https://www.brighteon.com/84a2c10c-ea30-41c8-a441-e2c1ca30babe
---
Alleluia chorus [the world famous]: https://www.brighteon.com/8a567250-d0dc-453a-8545-37dc0d395e32
---
Thanks be to God - chorus: https://www.brighteon.com/2e9eba03-9942-4040-8739-58a31bab0dd1
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