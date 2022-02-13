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Handel Messiah 'Thanks Be To God' - Chorus [1 Cor. 15:57] 1741
Luke2136
Luke2136
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45 views • February 13, 2022

Thanks Be To God For Giving Us The Victory - Chorus [1 Cor. 15:57] From Handel, HWV 56: Messiah Collegium 1704, Václav Luks Part III - 7th piece - chorus***

*On Handel's Messiah - 1741: Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 over a brief 24-day period (260 pages), the correct title is simply "Messiah". It is an oratorio. Acclaimed through the centuries as the greatest musical composition ever written, the term 'inspired' has often been suggested in attempting to describe the work. Whether that be the case or not, certainly no greater subject matter were ever possible than that of this 'oratorio'. Written entirely with the inspired Word of God from the King James Bible, it is a presentation of the Saviour of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, from the prophecies that went before, to His coming triumphant reign of heaven and earth. On the bottom of the manuscript Handel wrote "SDG" — Soli Deo Gloria, "To God alone the glory". Upon finishing the Alleluia chorus -- end of part II, Handel is said to have exclaimed "I did think I did see all Heaven before me and the great God himself!” In three parts [about 54 songs total]

http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/05/as-evil-reigns-in-end-of-this-age-what.html

***

Handel - see also:

-- At The Last Trump - The Trumpet shall sound and we shall be changed: https://www.brighteon.com/4c8c8cc2-4eb2-4da4-b5b2-006f76e239d8

-- By Man Came Death - by man came also the resurrection from the dead https://www.brighteon.com/c4d745f2-6873-4bb2-a793-aceccdf7dba3

-- For Unto us A Son Is Given Govt. shall be upon his shoulders:

https://www.brighteon.com/84a2c10c-ea30-41c8-a441-e2c1ca30babe

-- Alleluia chorus [the world famous]

https://www.brighteon.com/8a567250-d0dc-453a-8545-37dc0d395e32

Keywords
biblechristianityscripturechorusworship musicpraise musichandel messiah
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