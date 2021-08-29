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Alleluia Chorus - Handel Messiah '04 Classic Johann Strauss - Harlem Gospel Choir [1741]
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94 views • August 29, 2021
Hallelujah Chorus - Handel Messiah '04 Classic Johann Strauss Orchestra - Harlem Gospel Choir
Handel's Messiah - The Hallelujah Chorus is the famed end of the second of three parts - the 45th piece (of 54)
Alleluia! for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.
The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of His Christ:
and He shall reign for ever and ever.
KING OF KINGS, and LORD OF LORDS, Alleluia! (Revelation 19:6; 11:15; 19:16)
Harlem Gospel Choir
Johann Strauss Orchestra
Conductor Andre Rieu
2004
Handel-Messiah 1741
---------------------------------
*On Handel's Messiah - 1741: Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 over a brief 24-day period (260 pages), the correct title is simply "Messiah". It is an oratorio. Acclaimed through the centuries as the greatest musical composition ever written, the term 'inspired' has often been suggested in attempting to describe the work. Whether that be the case or not, certainly no greater subject matter were ever possible than that of this 'oratorio'. Written entirely with the inspired Word of God from the King James Bible, it is a presentation of the Saviour of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, from the prophecies that went before, to His coming triumphant reign of heaven and earth. On the bottom of the manuscript Handel wrote "SDG" — Soli Deo Gloria, "To God alone the glory". Upon finishing the Alleluia chorus -- end of part II, Handel is said to have exclaimed "I did think I did see all Heaven before me and the great God himself!” In three parts.
***
Handel - see also:
The Trumpet shall sound and we shall be changed:
https://www.brighteon.com/4c8c8cc2-4eb2-4da4-b5b2-006f76e239d8
---
By Man Came Death - by man came also the resurrection from the dead
https://www.brighteon.com/c4d745f2-6873-4bb2-a793-aceccdf7dba3
---
For Unto us A Son Is Given Govt. shall be upon his shoulders:
https://www.brighteon.com/84a2c10c-ea30-41c8-a441-e2c1ca30babe
---
Thanks be to God - chorus:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e9eba03-9942-4040-8739-58a31bab0dd1
Handel's Messiah - The Hallelujah Chorus is the famed end of the second of three parts - the 45th piece (of 54)
Alleluia! for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.
The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of His Christ:
and He shall reign for ever and ever.
KING OF KINGS, and LORD OF LORDS, Alleluia! (Revelation 19:6; 11:15; 19:16)
Harlem Gospel Choir
Johann Strauss Orchestra
Conductor Andre Rieu
2004
Handel-Messiah 1741
---------------------------------
*On Handel's Messiah - 1741: Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 over a brief 24-day period (260 pages), the correct title is simply "Messiah". It is an oratorio. Acclaimed through the centuries as the greatest musical composition ever written, the term 'inspired' has often been suggested in attempting to describe the work. Whether that be the case or not, certainly no greater subject matter were ever possible than that of this 'oratorio'. Written entirely with the inspired Word of God from the King James Bible, it is a presentation of the Saviour of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, from the prophecies that went before, to His coming triumphant reign of heaven and earth. On the bottom of the manuscript Handel wrote "SDG" — Soli Deo Gloria, "To God alone the glory". Upon finishing the Alleluia chorus -- end of part II, Handel is said to have exclaimed "I did think I did see all Heaven before me and the great God himself!” In three parts.
***
Handel - see also:
The Trumpet shall sound and we shall be changed:
https://www.brighteon.com/4c8c8cc2-4eb2-4da4-b5b2-006f76e239d8
---
By Man Came Death - by man came also the resurrection from the dead
https://www.brighteon.com/c4d745f2-6873-4bb2-a793-aceccdf7dba3
---
For Unto us A Son Is Given Govt. shall be upon his shoulders:
https://www.brighteon.com/84a2c10c-ea30-41c8-a441-e2c1ca30babe
---
Thanks be to God - chorus:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e9eba03-9942-4040-8739-58a31bab0dd1
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