Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Emergency Room or Harvesting Chamber? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.28.16)

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Emergency Room or Harvesting Chamber. You Decide. Dr Daniels reveals how emergency rooms strip un suspecting victims of their life and their life savings. Tune in, Think Happens.
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Financial Toxicity? - https://www.brighteon.com/7464169c-7c5c-4a2f-a4c8-61cd4c9dc1ca
The Heart Disease Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1
How Much is Your Body Worth - https://www.brighteon.com/3bdd8565-e177-4ea7-805a-ac3e024405bd