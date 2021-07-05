Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - How Much is Your Body Worth (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.30.13)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audio Clears up at 11:45
If you knew the answer to this, you would demand compensation. Dr Daniels reviews a recent case where a living patient was declared dead and woke up as surgeons were preparing to harvest her organs. Learn how millions of dollars of revenue are generated by 1 donor. Dr Daniels exposes plans to legalize the practice of harvesting vital organs from people who are not dead yet.
Free Report: Non Antibiotic Treatments for 10 Common Infections - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1996
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76
https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted
Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED
If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted
Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947