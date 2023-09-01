Create New Account
10th(g) Cooking with EK: TURBO-COWBOY crock pot: broccoli stems, red cabbage, pumpkin, cauliflower, ginger, garlic, and more MVI_3858-60merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Watch 10th(a) here: https://www.brighteon.com/12eaa748-7e65-468d-ad0b-b78250897ff9

Watch 10th(b) here: https://www.brighteon.com/2680362c-6ae0-44f8-ba6b-c6653bb3600b

Watch 10th(c) here: https://www.brighteon.com/8fc44b78-4d3a-47cd-9371-c99671fbca58

Watch 10th(d) here: https://www.brighteon.com/d3e66314-50ce-4a74-8d25-c42406b2f225

Watch 10th(e) here: https://www.brighteon.com/04fbf8ab-3baa-4453

b289-5b23f9b8ba5f

Watch 10th(f) here: https://www.brighteon.com/26628b41-abdf-477d-ac22-eceb185520ac

This edition features minimal chopping up of the ingredients, to save precious time. Yes, I eat this stuff! And relish it. If you are in a hurry and need to do minimal preparation, and are a rugged Aussie male or wannabe, you should find some useful tips here.

