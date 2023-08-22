10th(d) Cooking with EK: TURBO-COWBOY crock pot: broccoli stems, red cabbage, pumpkin, cauliflower, ginger, garlic, and more MVI_3827,9merged

Watch 10th(a) here: https://www.brighteon.com/12eaa748-7e65-468d-ad0b-b78250897ff9
Watch 10th(b) here: https://www.brighteon.com/2680362c-6ae0-44f8-ba6b-c6653bb3600b
Watch 10th(c) here: https://www.brighteon.com/8fc44b78-4d3a-47cd-9371-c99671fbca58
This edition features minimal chopping up of the ingredients, to save precious time. Yes, I eat this stuff! And relish it. If you are in a hurry and need to do minimal preparation, and are a rugged Aussie male or wannabe, you should find some useful tips here.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.