10th(b) Cooking with EK: TURBO-COWBOY crock pot: broccoli stems, red cabbage, pumpkin, cauliflower, ginger, garlic, and more MVI_3825

Watch 10th(a) here: https://www.brighteon.com/12eaa748-7e65-468d-ad0b-b78250897ff9

This edition features minimal chopping up of the ingredients, to save precious time. Yes, I eat this stuff! And relish it. If you are in a hurry and need to do minimal preparation, and are a rugged Aussie male or wannabe, you should find some tips here.