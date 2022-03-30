Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Pain Relieving or Life Ending? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.27.16)

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Results are in. Life threatening complications from pain medications – and I do not mean Narcotics. But don’t worry , they are safe. Dr Daniels examines the controversial results of a study released that indicates that celebrex is safe to use. Tune in Think Happens.
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