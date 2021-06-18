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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Understanding Your Dr's Mindset (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.26.13)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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Dr Daniels will reveal what happens in the mind of the Doctor that makes it possible for him to consistently commit Murder by Medicine that claims the lives of 778,000 American Victims every year. What does a Doctor have to believe about you, about medicine, about himself? What thoughts does your doctor have that allow him to administer medicine that results in patient deaths. Your Doctor cannot do this without the proper programming. This is Life-saving information that will shock you and may save your life.  

 

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mass murderpeer pressureinsurance moneydr rebecca carleydr jennifer danielsconformprobabilitysuperiority complexno penaltyon averagesubstituted judgmentdeadly protocolstrained assassinsdeadly standard of caredeadly health insurancescreened for obediencescreened for conformancelicensing board investigationscheaper than hitmandeadly orderslethal therapygods mistakesharmful careineffective caremalpractice immunity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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