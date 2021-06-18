Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Understanding Your Dr's Mindset (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.26.13)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Daniels will reveal what happens in the mind of the Doctor that makes it possible for him to consistently commit Murder by Medicine that claims the lives of 778,000 American Victims every year. What does a Doctor have to believe about you, about medicine, about himself? What thoughts does your doctor have that allow him to administer medicine that results in patient deaths. Your Doctor cannot do this without the proper programming. This is Life-saving information that will shock you and may save your life.
Free Report: Non Antibiotic Treatments for 10 Common Infections - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1996
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76
https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted
Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED
If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted
Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/