Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - How Medical School Trains Serial Killers (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.20.14)

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The show's title is How to Pick a Mass Murderer. Dr Daniels shares pearls from her experience as a Medical School Admission Committee member. This episode will shock you and reveal how the medical school Admission process guarantees the selection of a Doctor who will murder again and again.
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