東証プライム 全体の93％下落
https://twitter.com/nicosokufx/status/1716629229889360343?s=20
※BRICS： 中国、米国債と株式にさらに220億ドルを投棄
https://watcher.guru/news/brics-china-dumps-another-22-billion-us-treasuries-stocks
破壊: 銀行の崩壊
https://twitter.com/XRP_DigiGold/status/1717036900559794353
https://www.the-sun.com/money/8972102/major-banks-close-california-michigan/
【２０２３年１１月１７日：米国再び】
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/d91bec39ccdd53c2b83588b070ac13f2036f15eb
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/2de381a120b549f9c6da3e8f372fccb65dcc6ae8
【FRBの入り口は閉鎖】
https://twitter.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1638652645220155393
【発端は"米国債保有NO1"の国から】
https://www.brighteon.com/ffc5246e-f4c7-40e0-a99b-61e90354facd
※【オペレーションサンドマン】世界１４０か国が一斉に
https://www.brighteon.com/2a37a515-c7df-4011-b65d-c34d431899ab
https://dailyhodl.com/2023/10/06/17400000000-in-us-treasuries-dumped-by-brics-nations-china-brazil-and-saudi-arabia-in-one-month/
世界経済崩壊：テレビでは本物のお金を担保のない紙切れに変えている。「ｇ１万円を超えたからチャンスだ」と。間もなく目覚める。それはただの紙切れでした。
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
日本政府は経済規模の2倍以上の負債
https://twitter.com/GoldTelegraph_/status/1697351638359425295
百年に一度の大恐慌到来で、日本の対外純資産は全消失の危機に
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/bae0c030003b6e4ac1694e5f3969f97e99e3495d
まもなく日本円は紙くず化する…この半年で5兆円超の資産価値を失った日本銀行が債務超過で潰れる日
https://president.jp/articles/-/68912?page=1
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
【不換紙幣ドルから金本位制へ】
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGKKZO78792700W1A221C2MM8000/
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUB157IQ0V11C21A2000000/
https://twitter.com/economy_reset/status/1475305481304707079
