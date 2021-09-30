Ezekiel Temple: the missing Evening Sacrifices and Revelation 21: 25

I highly recommend these studies on Brighteon:Book of Revelation: The Secrets of New JerusalemThat the way of the Kings of the East might be preparedSomething amazing happened in the Temple Vision of Ezekiel:Ezekiel 46:13 Thou shalt daily prepare a burnt offering unto the Lord of a lamb of the first year without blemish: thou shalt prepare it every morning.14 And thou shalt prepare a meat offering for it every morning, the sixth part of an ephah, and the third part of an hin of oil, to temper with the fine flour; a meat offering continually by a perpetual ordinance unto the Lord.15 Thus shall they prepare the lamb, and the meat offering, and the oil, every morning for a continual burnt offering.There is no Evening Sacrifice in the Laws of Ezekiel Temple. Below are the Laws the Lord had originally ordained to Moses:Numbers 28:3 ... This is the offering made by fire which ye shall offer unto the Lord; two lambs of the first year without spot day by day, for a continual burnt offering.4 The one lamb shalt thou offer in the morning, and the other lamb shalt thou offer at even;An important detail is given in Ezekiel 48 which will help us understand the Temple Prophecy: the City shall be called "The Lord is there" (Jehovah- shammah).Ezekiel 467 And he said unto me, Son of man, the place of my throne, and the place of the soles of my feet, where I will dwell in the midst of the children of Israel for ever, and my holy name, shall the house of Israel no more defile...God revealed to Ezekiel His replacement plan for the Temple and the City of Jerusalem which would be destroyed ​in 70 AD.The Altar in front of Ezekiel Temple is 12 cubits x 12 cubits. In Revelation 22:2, it is disclosed that from the Land of Israel, there would be 12 Martyrs from the 12 Tribes, every month, for a period of a thousand years.When you read the Temple Prophecy of Ezekiel, you become aware of the strict demarcation between the Holy and the Profane. Around the Temple Complex there is a wall:Ezekiel 42:20He measured it by the four sides: it had a wall round about, five hundred reeds long, and five hundred broad, to make a separation between the sanctuary and the profane place.The Temple is in the midst of a Land reserved for the faithful Zadok Priests who only themselves can minister unto the Lord. After that comes the Land for the rest of the Levites who were unfaithful to the Lord and cannot come near to Him. Then comes a smaller portion of Land which is the Profane Place, it has a City measuring 4,500 Reeds by 4,500 Reeds.Ezekiel 48:15 And the five thousand, that are left in the breadth over against the five and twenty thousand, shall be A PROFANE PLACE for the city, for dwelling, and for suburbs: and the city shall be in the midst thereof.The area for the unfaithful Levites is 25,000 Reeds x 10,000 Reeds, it serves as a buffer zone between the Profane City and the Area for the Zadok Priests where the Temple is located. (The area for the Zadok Priest is 25,000 Reeds x 10,000 Reeds)Going back to Ezekiel 48 and the City that shall be called "the Lord is there", this City is 4,500 "Measures" x 4,500 "Measures" (not Reeds). This is for sure a totally different City other than the Profane City, It is absolutely clear that the Lord would not reside in a Profane Place.In Revelation 11 we are also told to only measure the Temple, the Altar and those that worship therein. The outer court is left out and should not be measured.In Ezekiel 46, it is revealed that the East Gate which leads to the Altar in font of the Temple is only open to the people of the Land of Israel during the Sabbath and the New Moon. The East Gate is left open on these days and it shall only be shut in the Evening.While in the Land of Israel there were still Morning and Evening, a magnificent spiritual City was continually being built in the midst of the 12 tribes. Each Month, Twelve "lively stones" were added to the ongoing spiritual Construction for the whole Millennium Reign. Concerning the People in the Vision of Ezekiel who entered through the East Gate to go to the Altar and became a "lively Stone" of the divine Dwelling, it is written in the Book of Revelation:Revelation 3:12Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem...Revelation 21:23And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.Revelation 22:5And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light...Revelation 21:25 And the gates of it shall not be shut at all by day: for there shall be no night there.