BOOK OF REVELATION: THE SECRETS OF NEW JERUSALEM

Revelation cannot be understood without taking into consideration the Visions of the Prophet Ezekiel.



Ezekiel ate the Roll given to him by the Lord:



Ezekiel 3:

1 ... Son of man, eat that thou findest; eat this roll, and go speak unto the house of Israel.

2 So I opened my mouth, and he caused me to eat that roll.



In Revelation, just like Ezekiel, the Apostle John also ate the Roll:



Revelation 10:

9 And I went unto the angel, and said unto him, Give me the little book. And he said unto me, Take it, and eat it up...



To Ezekiel was given the Prophecy of Gog and Magog, in Revelation the Apostle John also wrote about it. Ezekiel originally had the visions of the four Cherubims, Apostle John also saw the four living Creatures.



Ezekiel was set on a very high Mountain and saw a man with the appearance of brass measuring a Temple and a City. (Ezekiel 40:3) The Apostle John saw an angel with a golden reed measuring New Jerusalem. (Revelation 21:15)



The parallel comparison between Ezekiel and Revelation will help us understand the two Cities:



Revelation 22:

1 And he shewed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb.

2 In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.



Ezekiel 47:

12 And by the river upon the bank thereof, on this side and on that side, shall grow all trees for meat, whose leaf shall not fade, neither shall the fruit thereof be consumed: it shall bring forth new fruit

according to his months, because their waters they issued out of the sanctuary: and the fruit thereof shall be for meat, and the leaf thereof

for medicine.



In Ezekiel 47:9 the Angel said: "every thing that liveth, which moveth, whithersoever the rivers shall come, shall live". Just like in the Book of Revelation, the City that Ezekiel saw had a River of Water of Life and also the Trees of Life.



Please note that the man who measured the City in the vision of Ezekiel had a measuring Reed and a line of Flax:



Ezekiel 40:3 ...behold, there was a man, whose appearance was like the appearance of brass, with a line of flax in his hand, and a measuring reed...



It is now crucial to realize that by the River of Life the Man no longer had the measuring Reed but only had the Line of Flax:



Ezekiel 47:3 ... And when the man that had the line in his hand went forth eastward, he measured a thousand cubits...



The man measured a thousand Cubits four times, at the last Measurement of the River of Life, "the waters were risen, waters to swim in, a river that could not be passed over."



In the last verses of Ezekiel 48, we can read that like New Jerusalem the City in Ezekiel also had 12 gates with the Names of the 12 Tribes of Israel. Then we are given the Dimensions of the four sides of the City, all the four sides had the same measurement: "four thousand and five hundred measures." Of course the Measure was not the reed but the line of Flax, and as by the side of the River: the Measure was a Thousand Cubits.



4,500 x 1,000 = 4.500,000 Cubits



In Ezekiel 40:5 we are told that the Cubit was by "the cubit and an hand breadth". Once again we are told in Ezekiel 43:13: "The cubit is a cubit and an hand breadth". Basically the Cubit is from the elbow to the tip of the finger, but in Ezekiel a hand breadth is added to it.



In Revelation 21 we can read that all four sides of New Jerusalem had the same measurement of 12,000 Furlongs. In the Greek Text the original word is "stadion" which means a Stadia or Stadium, a Greek Length Measurement (In King James it is translated Furlong).



Based on Archeological Researches, the regular Cubit is considered to be 18 inches, the Ezekiel Cubit is a hand breadth longer (about 21.12 inches).



Each side of the City in Ezekiel has 4,500.000 Ezekiel cubits:



4,500.000 cubits x 21.12 Inches per cubit = 95.040,000 inches



95.040,000 inches divided by 12 = 7.920,000 Feet



The Furlong is considered to be 660 Feet



7.920,000 feet divided by 660 feet = 12,000 Furlongs (New Jerusalem four sides have 12,000 Furlongs each)



The verses quoted above lead to the Conclusion that the City of the Vision of Ezekiel is the New Jerusalem of Revelation. Both Cities have the same dimensions. This is cast in Stone, Angels' Measures: 12,000 Furlongs or Stadiums equal 375 Ezekiel Cubits (a Cubit plus a hand Breadth).



4,500.000 divided by 12,000 = 375



The City is built of "lively Stones" of the Martyrs (1 Peter 2:3). A furlong or a Stade (Stadion) is the Length of a Stadium, it represents those who have run and won the Race.



1 Corinthians 9

24 Know ye not that they which run in a race (Stadion) run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain.