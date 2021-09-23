Revelation 16:12 That the way of the kings of the east might be prepared

In Revelation, to understand the meaning of the word "Kings", you must know the following verses:Rv:1:5: And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and THE PRINCE OF THE KINGS OF THE EARTH. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood,6: And HATH MADE US KINGS and priests unto God and his Father; to him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.Revelation 19:16And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, King Of Kings, And Lord Of Lords.Rv:5:10: And hast made US unto our God KINGS and priests: and WE SHALL REIGN ON THE EARTH.You must also understand what it actually means to reign with Christ:2Tm:2: 11 to 13: It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him: IF WE SUFFER , WE SHALL ALSO REIGN WITH HIM: if we deny him, he also will deny us: If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself.In Revelation 20:4, Apostle John saw thrones, and they sat upon them. He saw the souls of them that were slain for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.When you study Revelation, you will uncover that the souls of those who were slain for the Word of God were the Prophets who were killed in Jerusalem. And the souls of those who were slain for the Witness of Jesus were his disciples who were killed prior to the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD.In the 6th Seal of the Book of Revelation, it is explained that Jerusalem would be destroyed so the way of the Kings of the East could be prepared.Related Study:Euphrates' Water was dried up that the way of the Kings of the East might be preparedRevelation 14:13And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth...Among the Kings of the East are found 144,000 Martyrs from the 12 Tribes of Israel and there is also a great multitude of People from all Nations that were killed for their witness of Jesus during the Millennium Reign of Christ.These Martyrs were called the Kings of the East not only because they were sealed on their foreheads by the Angel ascending from the East (Revelation 7:2), but also because of the Temple Prophecy of Ezekiel.Ezekiel 431 Afterward he brought me to the gate, even the gate that looketh toward the east:2 And, behold, the glory of the God of Israel came from the way of the east:Ezekiel 441 Then he brought me back the way of the gate of the outward sanctuary which looketh toward the east; and it was shut.2 Then said the Lord unto me; This gate shall be shut, it shall not be opened, and no man shall enter in by it; because the Lord, the God of Israel, hath entered in by it, therefore it shall be shut.3 It is for the prince; the prince, he shall sit in it to eat bread before the Lord; he shall enter by the way of the porch of that gate, and shall go out by the way of the same.Ezekiel 46:1Thus saith the Lord God; The gate of the inner court that looketh toward the EAST shall be shut the six working days; but on the sabbath it shall be opened, and in the day of the new moon it shall be opened.Ezekiel 46:3 Likewise the people of the land shall worship at the door of this gate before the Lord in the sabbaths and in the new moons.Ezekiel also wrote that people entering the North or South Gates to worship, must come out through the opposite Gate. The East Gate has no opposite Gate, beyond the East Gate are found the Stairs that lead to the Altar. This is the Gate of the Martyrs: there is no coming out. Like for "the Prince", you will come back out alive from this Gate, only after the Resurrection.Revelation 3:12Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God...Psalm 118:19 Open to me the gates of righteousness: I will go into them, and I will praise the Lord:20 This gate of the Lord, into which the righteous shall enter.21 I will praise thee: for thou hast heard me, and art become my salvation.22 The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner.23 This is the Lord's doing; it is marvellous in our eyes.24 This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.25 Save now, I beseech thee, O Lord: O Lord, I beseech thee, send now prosperity.26 Blessed be he that cometh in the name of the Lord: we have blessed you out of the house of the Lord.27 God is the Lord, which hath shewed us light: bind the sacrifice with cords, even unto the horns of the altar.28 Thou art my God, and I will praise thee: thou art my God, I will exalt thee.29 O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever.Book of Revelation: the Secrets of New Jerusalem