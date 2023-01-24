Ανισότητα: Παγκοσμιοποίηση - Inequality: Globalisation

Inequality: GlobalisationΑνισότητα : Παγκοσμιοποίηση
Original Video - Αρχικό βίντεο:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXrIOn9nlYw
Aboriginal Video - Πρωταρχικό Βίντεο:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vecy6YYstOM
Mini Lectures - Μίνι Διαλέξεις:
Part of the series of Mini Lectures on inequality that sheds light on three different aspects, namely, redistribution, lending and globalisation
Ένα μέρος απο τη σειρά των μίνι διαλέξεων πάνω στην ανισότητα που ρίχνει φώς σε τρείς διαφορετικές πτυχές, και συγκεκριμένα στην αναδιανομή-ανακατανομή,το δανεισμό και την παγκοσμιοποίηση.
Inequality: Redistribution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuGX8BsXo1Q
Inequality: Lending
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF3GT8heEtY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.