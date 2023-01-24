Create New Account
Ανισότητα: Παγκοσμιοποίηση - Inequality: Globalisation
Ntinos Hlios
Published a day ago |

Inequality: GlobalisationΑνισότητα : Παγκοσμιοποίηση


Original Video - Αρχικό βίντεο:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXrIOn9nlYw

Aboriginal Video - Πρωταρχικό Βίντεο:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vecy6YYstOM


Mini Lectures - Μίνι Διαλέξεις:

Part of the series of Mini Lectures on inequality that sheds light on three different aspects, namely, redistribution, lending and globalisation

Ένα μέρος απο τη σειρά των μίνι διαλέξεων πάνω στην ανισότητα που ρίχνει φώς σε τρείς διαφορετικές πτυχές, και συγκεκριμένα στην αναδιανομή-ανακατανομή,το δανεισμό και την παγκοσμιοποίηση.


Inequality: Redistribution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuGX8BsXo1Q


Inequality: Lending

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF3GT8heEtY


globalizationinequalityglobalisation

