Ανισότητα: Δανεισμός - Inequality: Lending
Ntinos Hlios
Published Yesterday |

Αρχικό Βίντεο - Original Video:https://www.bitchute.com/video/oclx8aZoLEjG/


Πρωταρχικό Βίντεο - Aboriginal Video:

Inequality: Lending

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF3GT8heEtY


Πρωταρχικό κανάλι - Aboriginal Channel:

@Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings

https://www.youtube.com/@LindauNobelLaureateMeetings


Αρχικό κείμενο - Original text:

Part of the series of Mini Lectures on inequality that sheds light on three different aspects, namely, redistribution, lending and globalisation.


Μετάφραση - Translation:

Μέρος της σειράς των μίνι διαλέξεων πάνω στην ανισότητα που ρίχνει φώς σε τρείς διαφορετικές πτυχές όπως η αναδιανομή-ανακατανομή, ο δανεισμός και η παγκοσμιοποίηση.


Δείτε επίσης - See also:

Ανισότητα: Αναδιανομή - Inequality: Redistribution

https://www.brighteon.com/4459385d-95b4-4041-88d4-607a97af387a

Ανισότητα: Παγκοσμιοποίηση - Inequality: Globalisation
https://www.brighteon.com/bf7df0f9-dc48-4853-a5c7-0986bf7aba26

globalizationinequalitylending

