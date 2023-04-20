Ανισότητα: Δανεισμός - Inequality: Lending

Αρχικό Βίντεο - Original Video:https://www.bitchute.com/video/oclx8aZoLEjG/
Πρωταρχικό Βίντεο - Aboriginal Video:
Inequality: Lending
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF3GT8heEtY
Πρωταρχικό κανάλι - Aboriginal Channel:
@Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings
https://www.youtube.com/@LindauNobelLaureateMeetings
Αρχικό κείμενο - Original text:
Part of the series of Mini Lectures on inequality that sheds light on three different aspects, namely, redistribution, lending and globalisation.
Μετάφραση - Translation:
Μέρος της σειράς των μίνι διαλέξεων πάνω στην ανισότητα που ρίχνει φώς σε τρείς διαφορετικές πτυχές όπως η αναδιανομή-ανακατανομή, ο δανεισμός και η παγκοσμιοποίηση.
Δείτε επίσης - See also:
Ανισότητα: Αναδιανομή - Inequality: Redistribution
https://www.brighteon.com/4459385d-95b4-4041-88d4-607a97af387a
