Ανισότητα: Αναδιανομή - Inequality: Redistribution

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Inequality: Redistribution - Ανισότητα: Αναδιανομή
Part of the series of Mini Lectures on inequality that sheds light on three different aspects, namely, redistribution, lending and globalisation.
Μέρος της σειράς των μίνι διαλέξεων πάνω στην ανισότητα ρίχνει φώς σε τρείς διαφορετικές πτυχές, όπως η αναδιανομή-ανακατανομή, ο δανεισμός και η παγκοσμιοποίηση.
Original video - Αρχικό βίντεο:
Inequality: Redistribution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuGX8BsXo1Q
Original channel - Αρχικό κανάλι:
@LindauNobelLaureateMeetings
https://www.youtube.com/@LindauNobelLaureateMeetings
Inequality: Lending - Ανισότητα: Δανεισμός
https://www.brighteon.com/719e3426-06fd-4f57-8e3a-eae36882f52a
Inequality: Globalisation - Ανισότητα: Παγκοσμιοποίηση
https://www.brighteon.com/bf7df0f9-dc48-4853-a5c7-0986bf7aba26