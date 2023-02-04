Create New Account
Ανισότητα: Αναδιανομή - Inequality: Redistribution
Inequality - RedistributionΑνισότητα - Αναδιανομή


Part of the series of Mini Lectures on inequality that sheds light on three different aspects, namely, redistribution, lending and globalisation.

Μέρος της σειράς των μίνι διαλέξεων πάνω στην ανισότητα ρίχνει φώς σε τρείς διαφορετικές πτυχές, όπως η αναδιανομή-ανακατανομή, ο δανεισμός και η παγκοσμιοποίηση.


Original video - Αρχικό βίντεο:

Inequality: Redistribution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuGX8BsXo1Q


Original channel - Αρχικό κανάλι:

@LindauNobelLaureateMeetings

https://www.youtube.com/@LindauNobelLaureateMeetings



Inequality: Lending

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF3GT8heEtY


Inequality: Globalisation - Ανισότητα: Παγκοσμιοποίηση

https://www.brighteon.com/bf7df0f9-dc48-4853-a5c7-0986bf7aba26


Keywords
globalizationinequalityredistribution

