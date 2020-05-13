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True stories & Doctors’ Reports - The magical effects of cleansing your lungs!
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30 views • May 13, 2020
Today we share with you true stories and doctor’s reports on how Lung Wash (Lung Lavage) strengthens weak lungs. This method can keep your lungs strong during times like this!
Be part of the biggest magic show for humanity!
One out of every seven people you know suffers from a respiratory disease. Share this video with everyone you can, to help your friends and others like them, take a full breath and live a full life!
Join our mailing list at www.supervasi.org for exclusive updates on lung wash for curing respiratory diseases, and other solutions.
Supervasi means “Super Citizen.” Be a Supervasi. Dare to care!
Related Videos:
Want to know more about the medical research behind lung wash?:
https://www.brighteon.com/d72ed2ee-e17e-4387-88a3-7ab01f80f0d1
What is lung wash?:
https://www.brighteon.com/bc79134f-b6cf-410e-92e1-7662fe4d3531
FOLLOW US:
Website: https://www.supervasi.org
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/supervasiorg
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LinkedIn: https://www.instagram.com/iamsupervasi/
Credits
Flag: countryflags.com
Music: www.bensound.com
#storytelling #quotes #lungwash
Be part of the biggest magic show for humanity!
One out of every seven people you know suffers from a respiratory disease. Share this video with everyone you can, to help your friends and others like them, take a full breath and live a full life!
Join our mailing list at www.supervasi.org for exclusive updates on lung wash for curing respiratory diseases, and other solutions.
Supervasi means “Super Citizen.” Be a Supervasi. Dare to care!
Related Videos:
Want to know more about the medical research behind lung wash?:
https://www.brighteon.com/d72ed2ee-e17e-4387-88a3-7ab01f80f0d1
What is lung wash?:
https://www.brighteon.com/bc79134f-b6cf-410e-92e1-7662fe4d3531
FOLLOW US:
Website: https://www.supervasi.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Supervasi/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/supervasiorg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamsupervasi/
LinkedIn: https://www.instagram.com/iamsupervasi/
Credits
Flag: countryflags.com
Music: www.bensound.com
#storytelling #quotes #lungwash
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