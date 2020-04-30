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Hospital Lung Wash for COVID-19, Pneumonia, ARDS, Asthma, COPD & More!
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100 views • April 30, 2020
Free eBook for download at: https://bit.ly/3blSqZU
Already used in hospitals worldwide for rare lung diseases.
Already prescribed by WHO and CDC as diagnostic procedure for COVID-19.
300+ clinical trials and studies showing its success in treating asthma and COPD, as well as pneumonia and ARDS, which are the actual causes of death in COVID-19.
Needs to be immediately included in medical protocols to treat respiratory diseases, to stop further deaths and suffering.
For more details:
Download the free eBook at: https://bit.ly/3blSqZU
Read the FAQs at: www.supervasi.com/faqs
Be part of the biggest magic show for humanity!
1) One out of every seven people you know suffers from a respiratory disease. Share this video with everyone you can, to help your friends and others like them, take a full breath and live a full life!
2) Join our mailing list at www.supervasi.org for exclusive updates on lung wash for curing respiratory diseases and other solutions.
3) Add subtitles to this video in all languages you know, to help reach the message to everyone. Read the guide to adding YouTube subtitles at: https://supervasi.com/contact/translate.html
Also join our “Supervasi Translators” Facebook Group to be part of a global community of Supervasis who’re using their language skills to help save lives.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/284759759207425/?ref=pages_profile_groups_tab&source_id=391018180937329
4) Subscribe to our Brighteon channel for similar videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/supervasi
5) Give us your feedback, ideas and suggestions on how to improve this procedure and get it implemented in hospitals worldwide - https://www.supervasi.com/contact/covid-feedback.html
6) Share your personal experiences, ideas, suggestions and videos regarding this procedure and its implementation. www.supervasi.org/feedback
#coronavirus #dare2care #lungwash
Supervasi means “Super Citizen.” Be a Supervasi. Dare to care!
Already used in hospitals worldwide for rare lung diseases.
Already prescribed by WHO and CDC as diagnostic procedure for COVID-19.
300+ clinical trials and studies showing its success in treating asthma and COPD, as well as pneumonia and ARDS, which are the actual causes of death in COVID-19.
Needs to be immediately included in medical protocols to treat respiratory diseases, to stop further deaths and suffering.
For more details:
Download the free eBook at: https://bit.ly/3blSqZU
Read the FAQs at: www.supervasi.com/faqs
Be part of the biggest magic show for humanity!
1) One out of every seven people you know suffers from a respiratory disease. Share this video with everyone you can, to help your friends and others like them, take a full breath and live a full life!
2) Join our mailing list at www.supervasi.org for exclusive updates on lung wash for curing respiratory diseases and other solutions.
3) Add subtitles to this video in all languages you know, to help reach the message to everyone. Read the guide to adding YouTube subtitles at: https://supervasi.com/contact/translate.html
Also join our “Supervasi Translators” Facebook Group to be part of a global community of Supervasis who’re using their language skills to help save lives.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/284759759207425/?ref=pages_profile_groups_tab&source_id=391018180937329
4) Subscribe to our Brighteon channel for similar videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/supervasi
5) Give us your feedback, ideas and suggestions on how to improve this procedure and get it implemented in hospitals worldwide - https://www.supervasi.com/contact/covid-feedback.html
6) Share your personal experiences, ideas, suggestions and videos regarding this procedure and its implementation. www.supervasi.org/feedback
#coronavirus #dare2care #lungwash
Supervasi means “Super Citizen.” Be a Supervasi. Dare to care!
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