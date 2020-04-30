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Top Medical Research on Lung Wash for Respiratory Diseases
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34 views • April 30, 2020
Top 7 research studies from a compilation of:
- 300+ clinical trials and studies
- Published in leading peer-reviewed medical journals
- Conducted by teams of expert doctors
- In multiple countries like US, UK, China, Italy, New Zealand, Spain
- On people of diverse ages and ethnicities
- Showing the safety and success of Lung Wash
- In curing various respiratory diseases, like Asthma, COPD, Bronchitis
- Also pneumonia & ARDS, which are the cause of death in COVID-19
- Often when no other treatment worked & the patient was dying
Be part of the biggest magic show for humanity!
1) One out of every seven people you know suffers from a respiratory disease. Share this video with everyone you can, to help your friends and others like them, take a full breath and live a full life!
2) Join our mailing list at www.supervasi.org for exclusive updates on lung wash for curing respiratory diseases and other solutions.
3) Join our “Supervasi Translators” Facebook Group to be part of a global community of Supervasis who’re using their language skills to help save lives.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/284759759207425/?ref=pages_profile_groups_tab&source_id=391018180937329
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5) Give us your feedback, ideas and suggestions on how to improve this procedure and get it implemented in hospitals worldwide - https://www.supervasi.com/contact/covid-feedback.html
6) Share your personal experiences, ideas, suggestions and videos regarding this procedure and its implementation. www.supervasi.org/feedback
#coronavirus #medicalresearch #lungwash
Supervasi means “Super Citizen.” Be a Supervasi. Dare to care!
- 300+ clinical trials and studies
- Published in leading peer-reviewed medical journals
- Conducted by teams of expert doctors
- In multiple countries like US, UK, China, Italy, New Zealand, Spain
- On people of diverse ages and ethnicities
- Showing the safety and success of Lung Wash
- In curing various respiratory diseases, like Asthma, COPD, Bronchitis
- Also pneumonia & ARDS, which are the cause of death in COVID-19
- Often when no other treatment worked & the patient was dying
Be part of the biggest magic show for humanity!
1) One out of every seven people you know suffers from a respiratory disease. Share this video with everyone you can, to help your friends and others like them, take a full breath and live a full life!
2) Join our mailing list at www.supervasi.org for exclusive updates on lung wash for curing respiratory diseases and other solutions.
3) Join our “Supervasi Translators” Facebook Group to be part of a global community of Supervasis who’re using their language skills to help save lives.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/284759759207425/?ref=pages_profile_groups_tab&source_id=391018180937329
4) Subscribe to our Brighteon channel for similar videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/supervasi
5) Give us your feedback, ideas and suggestions on how to improve this procedure and get it implemented in hospitals worldwide - https://www.supervasi.com/contact/covid-feedback.html
6) Share your personal experiences, ideas, suggestions and videos regarding this procedure and its implementation. www.supervasi.org/feedback
#coronavirus #medicalresearch #lungwash
Supervasi means “Super Citizen.” Be a Supervasi. Dare to care!
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