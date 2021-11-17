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Suspended for raising a concern about children's health & safety?
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81 views • November 17, 2021
This is the start of my story, 3 months ago i.e. 17th August 2021, when I found myself suspended from my job as a physiotherapist AND investigated for my professional conduct immediately after raising a concern about the health & safety of children. I had been working for this children's charity, a national therapy centre for children with cerebral palsy, for nearly 20 years. I was the senior clinician, highly respected and with an unblemished reputation. You can guess what came next..
https://rumble.com/vp8r9h-whistleblowing-physiotherapist-resigns-after-more-than-9-weeks-of-suspensio.html
https://www.brighteon.com/3804c101-f26a-45bd-bc14-fd6ba37ac879
https://rumble.com/vp8u8h-whistleblowing-to-save-children.html
https://www.brighteon.com/27059187-5af3-423e-ba51-5c743f8db04b
Please share widely and explore my website for more detail:
https://filipvervaeke.wixsite.com/free-thought
https://rumble.com/vp8r9h-whistleblowing-physiotherapist-resigns-after-more-than-9-weeks-of-suspensio.html
https://www.brighteon.com/3804c101-f26a-45bd-bc14-fd6ba37ac879
https://rumble.com/vp8u8h-whistleblowing-to-save-children.html
https://www.brighteon.com/27059187-5af3-423e-ba51-5c743f8db04b
Please share widely and explore my website for more detail:
https://filipvervaeke.wixsite.com/free-thought
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