© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistleblowing to save children
Follow
2
Share
Report
132 views • November 17, 2021
Senior physiotherapist resigns from Scottish national children's charity after 9 weeks of suspension as a knee-jerk reaction for raising concerns for the health & safety of children
Related videos:
https://rumble.com/vpbkow-suspended-for-raising-a-concern.html
https://www.brighteon.com/bc251708-f170-4aba-b24f-b6452bb2c3b0
https://rumble.com/vp8r9h-whistleblowing-physiotherapist-resigns-after-more-than-9-weeks-of-suspensio.html
https://www.brighteon.com/bc251708-f170-4aba-b24f-b6452bb2c3b0
Please share widely and explore my website for more detail.
Website: https://filipvervaeke.wixsite.com/free-thought/
Related videos:
https://rumble.com/vpbkow-suspended-for-raising-a-concern.html
https://www.brighteon.com/bc251708-f170-4aba-b24f-b6452bb2c3b0
https://rumble.com/vp8r9h-whistleblowing-physiotherapist-resigns-after-more-than-9-weeks-of-suspensio.html
https://www.brighteon.com/bc251708-f170-4aba-b24f-b6452bb2c3b0
Please share widely and explore my website for more detail.
Website: https://filipvervaeke.wixsite.com/free-thought/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.