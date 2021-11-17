Whistleblowing physiotherapist resigns from Scottish children's charity after more than 9 weeks of suspension

I was suspended from my job as physiotherapist at Cerebral Palsy Scotland - a national charity and therapy centre for children and adults with cerebral palsy based in Glasgow: as a knee-jerk reaction after blowing the whistle about the health and safety of children.I raised concerns about the health and safety of children, when I noticed copied and pasted information about vaccines for children on our charity’s website. This information (which is mostly still there) I believe to be one-sided, unbalanced, false and misleading.My concerns were not acknowledged, they were dismissed and - although I should have been protected under the Public Disclosure Information Act (1998) - my professional conduct was questioned & investigated.After more than 9 weeks left hanging - going through grievance, disclosure and appeal procedures, my position became untenable. In short, the reason being: The children's charity I worked for as the most senior clinician for almost 20 years dismissed my concern and declared that as a public body they do not need to take a neutral stance on the vaccination of children..Related videos:Please share widely and find out more details on my website: