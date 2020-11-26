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EYE OF THE PHOENIX: SECRETS OF THE DOLLAR BILL [2009] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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74 views • November 26, 2020
EYE OF THE PHOENIX: SECRETS OF THE DOLLAR BILL [2009] - ANTIQUITIES RESEARCH FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
ARF Secret Mysteries Vol. III focuses on the development of the new world as "The United States of America". This video will demonstrate that the history of America's government, and of its official symbols, is a history of secret societies. Examine America's much-talked-about dollar bill and the symbols it bears. Modern masonry claims that the all-seeing eye floating above the pyramid is not a Masonic symbol. But what did Freemason's President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and his Masonic Vice President, Henry Wallace, believe when they attached this symbol to our currency in 1935? How were these American leaders influenced by the Russian mystic, Nicholas Roerich? Does the all-seeing eye represent the Masonic Christ? Was the eagle originally a phoenix bird? And what do all these occult symbols mean? Follow the journey of the Secret Mysteries series as we unveil their influence through the 20th century. Many believe that the real purpose of the many "Wars and Rumors of Wars" has been to establish a commonwealth of nations to rule the whole world. With the North American Union on the rise, is America the victim of deception? Or is she THE instrument of Global Government?
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SECRET MYSTERIES OF AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS: THE NEW ATLANTIS [2006] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9a4e0df3-74dc-42f6-bdb3-1f68d3d0be49
RIDDLES IN STONE: THE SECRET ARCHITECTURE OF WASHINGTON, D.C. [2007] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/72e00d48-2d39-4d09-b76c-667d8892b0b6
EYE OF THE PHOENIX: SECRETS OF THE DOLLAR BILL [2009] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ba261ce2-2fc2-4cf5-b8af-24ac4a161a57
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
ARF Secret Mysteries Vol. III focuses on the development of the new world as "The United States of America". This video will demonstrate that the history of America's government, and of its official symbols, is a history of secret societies. Examine America's much-talked-about dollar bill and the symbols it bears. Modern masonry claims that the all-seeing eye floating above the pyramid is not a Masonic symbol. But what did Freemason's President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and his Masonic Vice President, Henry Wallace, believe when they attached this symbol to our currency in 1935? How were these American leaders influenced by the Russian mystic, Nicholas Roerich? Does the all-seeing eye represent the Masonic Christ? Was the eagle originally a phoenix bird? And what do all these occult symbols mean? Follow the journey of the Secret Mysteries series as we unveil their influence through the 20th century. Many believe that the real purpose of the many "Wars and Rumors of Wars" has been to establish a commonwealth of nations to rule the whole world. With the North American Union on the rise, is America the victim of deception? Or is she THE instrument of Global Government?
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SECRET MYSTERIES OF AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS: THE NEW ATLANTIS [2006] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9a4e0df3-74dc-42f6-bdb3-1f68d3d0be49
RIDDLES IN STONE: THE SECRET ARCHITECTURE OF WASHINGTON, D.C. [2007] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/72e00d48-2d39-4d09-b76c-667d8892b0b6
EYE OF THE PHOENIX: SECRETS OF THE DOLLAR BILL [2009] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ba261ce2-2fc2-4cf5-b8af-24ac4a161a57
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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