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SECRET MYSTERIES OF AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS: THE NEW ATLANTIS [2006] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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214 views • November 25, 2020
SECRET MYSTERIES OF AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS: THE NEW ATLANTIS [2006] - ANTIQUITIES RESEARCH FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
This ARF release deals with the mysterious founding of the "supposed" greatest nation on earth. The first in a series, "Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings" seeks to unfold the fascinating hidden history of early America. Was the dream of a democratic empire envisioned by Queen Elizabeth I? Could this dream have been handed down through secret societies? Who was William Shakespeare - really? And could the new world have been modeled after his dream of a New Atlantis? Learn the incredible secrets of the esoteric traditions, hidden within the manifold layers of signs and symbols in our nation's infrastructure; symbols that for many represent the true intent of America's destiny.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SECRET MYSTERIES OF AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS: THE NEW ATLANTIS [2006] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9a4e0df3-74dc-42f6-bdb3-1f68d3d0be49
RIDDLES IN STONE: THE SECRET ARCHITECTURE OF WASHINGTON, D.C. [2007] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/72e00d48-2d39-4d09-b76c-667d8892b0b6
EYE OF THE PHOENIX: SECRETS OF THE DOLLAR BILL [2009] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ba261ce2-2fc2-4cf5-b8af-24ac4a161a57
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
This ARF release deals with the mysterious founding of the "supposed" greatest nation on earth. The first in a series, "Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings" seeks to unfold the fascinating hidden history of early America. Was the dream of a democratic empire envisioned by Queen Elizabeth I? Could this dream have been handed down through secret societies? Who was William Shakespeare - really? And could the new world have been modeled after his dream of a New Atlantis? Learn the incredible secrets of the esoteric traditions, hidden within the manifold layers of signs and symbols in our nation's infrastructure; symbols that for many represent the true intent of America's destiny.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
SECRET MYSTERIES OF AMERICA'S BEGINNINGS: THE NEW ATLANTIS [2006] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9a4e0df3-74dc-42f6-bdb3-1f68d3d0be49
RIDDLES IN STONE: THE SECRET ARCHITECTURE OF WASHINGTON, D.C. [2007] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/72e00d48-2d39-4d09-b76c-667d8892b0b6
EYE OF THE PHOENIX: SECRETS OF THE DOLLAR BILL [2009] - ARF (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ba261ce2-2fc2-4cf5-b8af-24ac4a161a57
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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