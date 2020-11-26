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NEW Vaccine Side Effects Revealed
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5870 views • November 26, 2020
NEW Vaccine Side Effects Revealed
Link to Dr Fauci warning of dangers of Vaccines to Healthy People
https://www.brighteon.com/9d36e63b-1d0d-4bf3-bf18-59d678cf35f5
Link to Dr Fauci saying Masks Don't work, but they may make you feel better
https://www.brighteon.com/2fca4652-cf27-4aab-aa9a-1c9c9db98a52
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Video Clip Credit " Despicable Me 2 "
Link to Dr Fauci warning of dangers of Vaccines to Healthy People
https://www.brighteon.com/9d36e63b-1d0d-4bf3-bf18-59d678cf35f5
Link to Dr Fauci saying Masks Don't work, but they may make you feel better
https://www.brighteon.com/2fca4652-cf27-4aab-aa9a-1c9c9db98a52
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Video Clip Credit " Despicable Me 2 "
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