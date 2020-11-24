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Dr Anthony Fauci says First Do No Harm, DANGER of Vaccines to Healthy people
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490 views • November 24, 2020
Dr Anthony Fauci says First Do No Harm, WARN of DANGER of Vaccines given to Healthy people
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82pLPkhJv3I
10302014 DR f VAC DANGERS - West Africa Ebola Vaccine Trials Possible by Early 2015
2,059 views Aug 30, 2014
VOA News
"a vaccine is given to a healthy person, so the Idea of First do No Harm is much much more compelling when you are dealing with someone who is a normal healthy person vs someone who is desperately ill and has no form of therapy but needs something."
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82pLPkhJv3I
10302014 DR f VAC DANGERS - West Africa Ebola Vaccine Trials Possible by Early 2015
2,059 views Aug 30, 2014
VOA News
"a vaccine is given to a healthy person, so the Idea of First do No Harm is much much more compelling when you are dealing with someone who is a normal healthy person vs someone who is desperately ill and has no form of therapy but needs something."
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