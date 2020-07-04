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FAUCI says NO to MASKS for General Public
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220 views • July 04, 2020
FAUCI says NO MASKS - 45s clip rotated correctly
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
in an interview with 60 minutes FAUCI states what wearing masks is really designed to do and that we should NOT be wearing them the way that we are being ordered to do....one of the unintended consequences that FAUCI is referring to is CO2 TOXICITY
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
in an interview with 60 minutes FAUCI states what wearing masks is really designed to do and that we should NOT be wearing them the way that we are being ordered to do....one of the unintended consequences that FAUCI is referring to is CO2 TOXICITY
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