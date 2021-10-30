The Pandemic was Created By 97% False Positive PCR Test!

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Cary Mullis was the most outspoken adversary of Fauxi, publicly calling him a liar. Sadly, he died mysteriously.
See Dr Kary Mullis:
The Mysterious Death of Dr. Kary Mullis, Fauci’s Most Notable Critic
https://www.brighteon.com/569af588-2fa2-4540-9943-32b4c779d1ad
Dr Kary Mullis calls Fauci a Liar:
https://www.brighteon.com/c6728a2c-578c-4429-860f-f21d09766e25
https://archive.ph/4wzQu