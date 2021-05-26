The Mysterious Death of Dr. Kary Mullis, Fauci’s Most Notable Critic

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They official protocols given for the testing of Covid19 has created a floodgate of false positives. Its a LIE> they call it 'asymptomatic' because people dont have symptoms.... and they dont have covid. This is the BIG LIE.