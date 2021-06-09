Dr. Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, calls Fauci a LIAR

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Dr. Mullis actually said that his PCR test which the entire world is now using to diagnose SARS-CoV-2 was NOT designed to "find a virus".
He also said that Dr. Fauci, "doesn't mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary... and lie directly into the camera."
He was Faucis biggest insider critic. He is DEAD.