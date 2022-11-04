27) O INIMIGO (operações e tácticas usadas contra si)

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Não deixe os média alternativos desviarem-no do caminho certo. Veja como, quem e o que fazer. Mega-interesses privados querem exterminar todo o espaço e domínio públicos.
Créditos ao canal Brendon Lee O'Connell, Novembro 01, 2022:Quickie - James O'Keefe, Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Timcast IRL - IIA Operations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJn72KJdOxw
Trailer original de 02/12/2021 | 81. The Lives Of Others - IIA Operations - James O'Keefe & Patrick Bergy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5B5rbg5WEUA
Vídeos fundamentais para entender o cenário global:
26) A Única Solução – Entrevista com Valérie Bugault: https://www.brighteon.com/db944186-3621-4b36-b8a7-273f92a24d90
21) áudio - VERDADEIRO GOVERNO PÚBLICO (em 8 lições): https://www.brighteon.com/e82198dc-8006-49c7-9fb0-43f7211b2b38
23) Política e Valores (Olavo de Carvalho): https://www.brighteon.com/813ad647-96f0-4299-aaf4-bf6cd64ef091
Veja também:
Lista de vídeos de contexto:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51
Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT
Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home
Canal principal: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT/