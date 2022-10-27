24) Francis Cousin - A grande explosão social está a chegar!

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Créditos para o Canal Guerre de Classe, Junho 03, 2022.
Francis Cousin sur TV Libertés : "La grande explosion sociale arrive !": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfErrViUl1o
Vídeos de contexto do Projecto #Restaurar-Portugal: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51?index=1
Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1?index=1
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT
Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home
Canal principal: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT/