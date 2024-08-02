BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ben Gvir orders, Arrest of 85 yr old Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Mourning Ismail Hanieh & on the Loudspeaker at the compound - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 9 months ago

Video footage captures the moment Israeli forces arrested Al-Aqsa Mosque imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri from his home in Jerusalem. (video of the prayer, before arrest, part 1)
https://www.brighteon.com/b95b7d60-51ae-4243-81eb-6c138d95d4f1

This arrest occurred after he led a funeral prayer in absentia and delivered a eulogy for slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Friday prayers.

The Israeli police announced the arrest of the al-Aqsa mosque Imam, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, for delivering a sermon mourning and praising Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political leader.

It said that Sabri is suspected of “incitement and support of terror” and will be interrogated. (but... Israeli soldiers raping prisoners seems to be ok? Then freed after interrogation? Cynthia)

During his sermon, Sabri stated that the people of Jerusalem and its surroundings mourned the martyr Haniyeh from the pulpit of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following the Friday prayer, Israeli police officers stormed into the home of 85-year-old Sabri in occupied East Jerusalem and arrested him, according to a relative who spoke to Anadolu.

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday in an attack in Tehran, Iran’s capital.

Video 2 days ago:

📢 Loudspeakers in mosques in the whole West Bank, mourn the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh and call for a general mobilization

https://www.brighteon.com/183a3e2d-fa57-4019-8db0-ac347000bb21

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy