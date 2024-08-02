Funeral Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh - part 1

(Imam arrested after this link below, in part 2) Footage from the funeral prayer in absentia for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, held at Al-Aqsa Mosque (old Jerusalem, on Temple Mount Compound), shows the mosque's imam eulogising him during the Friday sermon.

Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on 31 July while attending the inauguration of the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel has not denied responsibility for the killing. But asked about Haniyeh's death at a press conference on Thursday, military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: "Other than the elimination of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Lebanon, we did not conduct any air strikes that night anywhere in the Middle East."

Video, his arrest for using loud speaker, 85 yr old Imam. Cynthia

https://www.brighteon.com/b71ca3d0-af22-4e07-be5f-171db0ed0e5d







