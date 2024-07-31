BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
📢 Loudspeakers in mosques in the whole West Bank, mourn the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh and call for a general mobilization
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
9 months ago

🟢 Hamas: 

An immortal quote by the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh:

"We feel the weight of the trust and responsibility of the Palestine issue, and this responsibility comes with costs, and we are prepared for these costs; martyrdom for the sake of Palestine, for the sake of God Almighty, and for the dignity of this nation."

Adding:  BREAKING: Hezbollah officially confirms the martyrdom of Commander Fouad Shokr, known as al-Hajj Mohsen.

Adding statements, opps, they would not all fit here!!!

Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the killing of Haniyeh, reports the New York Times citing sources.

(https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/31/world/middleeast/iran-orders-attack-israel.html?smid=url-share)




iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
