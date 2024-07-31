📢 Loudspeakers in mosques in the whole West Bank, mourn the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh and call for a general mobilization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🟢 Hamas:
An immortal quote by the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh:
"We feel the weight of the trust and responsibility of the Palestine issue, and this responsibility comes with costs, and we are prepared for these costs; martyrdom for the sake of Palestine, for the sake of God Almighty, and for the dignity of this nation."
Adding: BREAKING: Hezbollah officially confirms the martyrdom of Commander Fouad Shokr, known as al-Hajj Mohsen.
Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the killing of Haniyeh, reports the New York Times citing sources.
