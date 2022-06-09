Police State 2 The Takeover

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Police State 1 https://www.brighteon.com/f77035b0-0e3a-403e-ba2d-149d9ca3a50a
Police State 2 https://www.brighteon.com/b6ba67f5-1404-4c9c-8153-f4d1f03cd19c
Police State 3 https://www.brighteon.com/6a5a1fb8-6235-4e9a-aea6-827284aaa556
Police State 4 https://www.brighteon.com/4c06d311-d91c-459b-bedd-251212ce3e05
Alex Jones Documentary that shows the looming specter of terrorism has become the ultimate excuse for the systematic oppression of the American people. Homeland Security, Patriot Act 1 & 2, the Total Information Awareness Network - these have all been created and endorsed under the guise of national security. But what are the real reasons for these measures, and exactly what ends justify these means?