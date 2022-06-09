Police State 3 Total Enslavement

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Police State 1 https://www.brighteon.com/f77035b0-0e3a-403e-ba2d-149d9ca3a50a
Police State 2 https://www.brighteon.com/b6ba67f5-1404-4c9c-8153-f4d1f03cd19c
Police State 3 https://www.brighteon.com/6a5a1fb8-6235-4e9a-aea6-827284aaa556
Police State 4 https://www.brighteon.com/4c06d311-d91c-459b-bedd-251212ce3e05
Alex Jones Documentary that shows the United States government, at all levels has fallen under the control of the desperately wicked New World Order. The events of Sept 11th mark the initiation of the final sick push of the Illuminati to consolidate their one world order and transform earth into a prison planet.