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The Jewish Orthodox Justice Court ruled that the "modern procedure" is dangerous and that orthodox Jews should not partake in it.
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170 views • August 26, 2021
The Jewish Orthodox Justice Court ruled that the "modern procedure" is dangerous and that orthodox Jews should not partake in it.
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/b6171941-bc09-418f-81e8-df3ec0833296
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5c8bf84f-d002-4ce7-a983-3948b53e77f0
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/c643a128-8e2e-4ebc-a983-57d8211b60ac
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/2d55d023-3dbd-491b-bc2a-336e85431a01
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nGctNpKz2tJHMNgUhzeyzzpGgQwBSd94/view?usp=sharing
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/b6171941-bc09-418f-81e8-df3ec0833296
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5c8bf84f-d002-4ce7-a983-3948b53e77f0
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/c643a128-8e2e-4ebc-a983-57d8211b60ac
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/2d55d023-3dbd-491b-bc2a-336e85431a01
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nGctNpKz2tJHMNgUhzeyzzpGgQwBSd94/view?usp=sharing
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