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The Jewish Orthodox Justice Court ruled that the "modern procedure" is dangerous and that orthodox Jews should not partake in it. Part 2
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111 views • August 26, 2021
The Jewish Orthodox Justice Court ruled that the "modern procedure" is dangerous and that orthodox Jews should not partake in it.
Official document from the Jewish Orthodox Justice Court
בית דין צדק
on banning the modern procedure (in Hebrew):
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/my-drive
***
Dear friend, genuine repentance and recitation of those words will protect you from calamities:
"F a l u n D a f a is Good" and "Truth, Compassion, Forbearance is Good".
F a l u n D a f a is a spiritual self cultivation practice that is based on the principles of the Universe: 真 Truthfulness 善 Compassion 忍 Forbearance
It involves gentle exercises and meditation. Thanks to F a l u n D a f a, millions of people regain health, peace of mind and obtain spiritual fulfillment. Since the year 1999 this peaceful practice has been brutally persecuted by the CCP in China.
Official document from the Jewish Orthodox Justice Court
בית דין צדק
on banning the modern procedure (in Hebrew):
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/my-drive
***
Dear friend, genuine repentance and recitation of those words will protect you from calamities:
"F a l u n D a f a is Good" and "Truth, Compassion, Forbearance is Good".
F a l u n D a f a is a spiritual self cultivation practice that is based on the principles of the Universe: 真 Truthfulness 善 Compassion 忍 Forbearance
It involves gentle exercises and meditation. Thanks to F a l u n D a f a, millions of people regain health, peace of mind and obtain spiritual fulfillment. Since the year 1999 this peaceful practice has been brutally persecuted by the CCP in China.
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