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THERE ALL DROPPING LIKE FLYS OF MYOCARDITUS PERIACARDITUS HEART ATTACKS - BLOOD CLOTS! - IS JAB THE CAUSE - NO COMMENT NOTHING TO SEE HERE MOVE ALONG! - YOUR A RACIST! ???
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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101 views • January 13, 2022
ΣΤΥΛΟΣ ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑΣ Προετοιμαστείτε, έρχονται πιο δύσκολα... https://www.brighteon.com/6c00f475-adf5-42e9-bb79-3bee6532fdb2

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberg on bio-hacking -https://www.brighteon.com/b53bbf2e-0c03-4ade-a7df-1b37cfd2dfe6

ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH ‼️ THE DEATH CULT: HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT🧐 LISTEN AND LEARN - https://www.brighteon.com/5bb259bd-fd58-408e-9f62-cc983bfa2a5e

EPSTIEN EXPOSED - https://www.brighteon.com/ad0808a3-59ff-431f-91dd-6299c404e064

Robin Monotti Graziadei Questions Human Rights Violations At The UK National Commission For UNESCO - https://www.brighteon.com/9b2ad1f7-6185-47ac-a400-e10467f7f74c

DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wv1bSsPiIcps/
5G IS A WEAPONIZED DE-POP KILLING TOOL.

IDENTIFICATION OF OBJECTS WITH GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/

Dr. Lee Merritt reports military stats - https://www.brighteon.com/7323e87d-d347-4513-bb88-1839364ba980

Top Stories 12/26/21 Alex Jones Wife Arrested & More - https://www.brighteon.com/6d8963d5-e28e-47dd-9b01-bb3cc6d533b3

UK PARLIAMENT - Lancet editor admits he knew about the Wuhan lab leak links for a year. - https://www.brighteon.com/332413b2-66fa-4f7c-9d60-48ae307ca60b

5G activates Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles in HIV causing kill Vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/1e0b053f-1a53-45b2-a22f-2af89785640c
Max Igan: A Mirror World... [24.12.2021] - https://www.brighteon.com/6f0c8e16-841c-4586-8427-58038a3e7f03

CDC Lab Alert, Re CDC RT-PCR For SARS-CoV-2 Testing, It Doesn't Work!
https://www.brighteon.com/77718643-bb63-4f6b-8a9d-a30a426e05e0

THEY ARE CHEMTRAILING THE SKY BECAUSE OF THIS REALITY - https://www.brighteon.com/1a2b2ad4-f1c9-4d4a-8d5c-92c8d270c1ad

CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01] https://www.brighteon.com/856b2fc5-202f-4d87-9c80-eb9e447fc37e

ALL U NEED TO KNOW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d50vS4h7ZOY/

7 MONTHS WITH BELL’S PALSY FROM THE JAB - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RmuBASQYu7b7/

SANTA, SATAN, SATURNALIA & CHRISTMAS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/reHKTmlTtzfW/

ARAB FOOTBALLERS HAVE JAB REMORSE - TO LATE NOW! - https://www.brighteon.com/23717a05-1735-4144-bbc7-9f12149343b5

COVID-19 Vaccines in South Africa - https://www.brighteon.com/e33323d1-f5e4-43fb-a039-f4ab2f289545
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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