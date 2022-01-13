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THERE ALL DROPPING LIKE FLYS OF MYOCARDITUS PERIACARDITUS HEART ATTACKS - BLOOD CLOTS! - IS JAB THE CAUSE - NO COMMENT NOTHING TO SEE HERE MOVE ALONG! - YOUR A RACIST! ???
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101 views • January 13, 2022
ΣΤΥΛΟΣ ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑΣ Προετοιμαστείτε, έρχονται πιο δύσκολα... https://www.brighteon.com/6c00f475-adf5-42e9-bb79-3bee6532fdb2
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Robin Monotti Graziadei Questions Human Rights Violations At The UK National Commission For UNESCO - https://www.brighteon.com/9b2ad1f7-6185-47ac-a400-e10467f7f74c
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5G IS A WEAPONIZED DE-POP KILLING TOOL.
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Top Stories 12/26/21 Alex Jones Wife Arrested & More - https://www.brighteon.com/6d8963d5-e28e-47dd-9b01-bb3cc6d533b3
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5G activates Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles in HIV causing kill Vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/1e0b053f-1a53-45b2-a22f-2af89785640c
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CDC Lab Alert, Re CDC RT-PCR For SARS-CoV-2 Testing, It Doesn't Work!
https://www.brighteon.com/77718643-bb63-4f6b-8a9d-a30a426e05e0
THEY ARE CHEMTRAILING THE SKY BECAUSE OF THIS REALITY - https://www.brighteon.com/1a2b2ad4-f1c9-4d4a-8d5c-92c8d270c1ad
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01] https://www.brighteon.com/856b2fc5-202f-4d87-9c80-eb9e447fc37e
ALL U NEED TO KNOW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d50vS4h7ZOY/
7 MONTHS WITH BELL’S PALSY FROM THE JAB - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RmuBASQYu7b7/
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EPSTIEN EXPOSED - https://www.brighteon.com/ad0808a3-59ff-431f-91dd-6299c404e064
Robin Monotti Graziadei Questions Human Rights Violations At The UK National Commission For UNESCO - https://www.brighteon.com/9b2ad1f7-6185-47ac-a400-e10467f7f74c
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wv1bSsPiIcps/
5G IS A WEAPONIZED DE-POP KILLING TOOL.
IDENTIFICATION OF OBJECTS WITH GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/
Dr. Lee Merritt reports military stats - https://www.brighteon.com/7323e87d-d347-4513-bb88-1839364ba980
Top Stories 12/26/21 Alex Jones Wife Arrested & More - https://www.brighteon.com/6d8963d5-e28e-47dd-9b01-bb3cc6d533b3
UK PARLIAMENT - Lancet editor admits he knew about the Wuhan lab leak links for a year. - https://www.brighteon.com/332413b2-66fa-4f7c-9d60-48ae307ca60b
5G activates Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles in HIV causing kill Vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/1e0b053f-1a53-45b2-a22f-2af89785640c
Max Igan: A Mirror World... [24.12.2021] - https://www.brighteon.com/6f0c8e16-841c-4586-8427-58038a3e7f03
CDC Lab Alert, Re CDC RT-PCR For SARS-CoV-2 Testing, It Doesn't Work!
https://www.brighteon.com/77718643-bb63-4f6b-8a9d-a30a426e05e0
THEY ARE CHEMTRAILING THE SKY BECAUSE OF THIS REALITY - https://www.brighteon.com/1a2b2ad4-f1c9-4d4a-8d5c-92c8d270c1ad
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01] https://www.brighteon.com/856b2fc5-202f-4d87-9c80-eb9e447fc37e
ALL U NEED TO KNOW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d50vS4h7ZOY/
7 MONTHS WITH BELL’S PALSY FROM THE JAB - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RmuBASQYu7b7/
SANTA, SATAN, SATURNALIA & CHRISTMAS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/reHKTmlTtzfW/
ARAB FOOTBALLERS HAVE JAB REMORSE - TO LATE NOW! - https://www.brighteon.com/23717a05-1735-4144-bbc7-9f12149343b5
COVID-19 Vaccines in South Africa - https://www.brighteon.com/e33323d1-f5e4-43fb-a039-f4ab2f289545
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