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135) Normalização da intoxicação com grafeno sob a capa de gripes
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50 views • November 20, 2021
Créditos para LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
NANOROUTERS EN EL ORGANISMO Y EL INTERNET DE LAS "COSAS" - PROGRAMA 189 - Noviembre 20, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/NANOROUTERSENELORGANISMOYELINTERNETDELASCOSAS-PROGRAMA189-:f
Ver também:
134) Grafeno e células vivas = magnetismo: https://www.brighteon.com/3a2772de-b87b-4dc6-9d9d-b4947adee8fb
131) Controlo remoto do grafeno através de ondas sonoras (acústico): https://www.brighteon.com/d72ef856-d652-4bd3-bff6-a9f65c23132b
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
NANOROUTERS EN EL ORGANISMO Y EL INTERNET DE LAS "COSAS" - PROGRAMA 189 - Noviembre 20, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/NANOROUTERSENELORGANISMOYELINTERNETDELASCOSAS-PROGRAMA189-:f
Ver também:
134) Grafeno e células vivas = magnetismo: https://www.brighteon.com/3a2772de-b87b-4dc6-9d9d-b4947adee8fb
131) Controlo remoto do grafeno através de ondas sonoras (acústico): https://www.brighteon.com/d72ef856-d652-4bd3-bff6-a9f65c23132b
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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